Sony ups FY 2020 net profit outlook to 1 tril. yen

Sony Corp. on Wednesday raised its net profit outlook for the year through March to 1.09 trillion yen ($10 billion) due to stronger-than-expected sales in gaming, music and other segments amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sony previously forecast a net profit of 800 billion yen and the latest revision would mark an 86.4 percent increase from a year ago. Revenue is expected at 8.8 trillion yen, an upward revision from 8.5 trillion yen projected earlier, and up 6.5 percent from a year ago. The Japanese company revised up its operating profit projection to 940 billion yen from 700 billion yen. The l...