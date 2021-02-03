Hitachi lifts FY 2020 earnings outlook on robust IT-related sales

Newsfrom Japan

Hitachi Ltd. on Wednesday raised its operating profit outlook to 420 billion yen ($4 billion) from the previous estimate of 400 billion yen in the business year through March due to robust IT-related sales and recovering demand in China. The Japanese industrial conglomerate said it revised its fiscal 2020 net profit outlook upward to 370 billion yen, surging over four-fold from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of 300 billion yen made in October. The company already booked a special profit of 278.8 billion yen from the sale of its chemical unit, formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Co., t...