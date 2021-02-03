Japan's foreign workers hit hard by pandemic despite record number

Newsfrom Japan

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the employment and daily lives of foreign workers in Japan, despite their number hitting a record high of around 1.72 million in 2020. Foreign workers who have lost jobs due to the economic downturn are financially struggling as they have not received sufficient support, with labor experts urging the government to offer more help. One such worker is Raquel Garcia, a 45-year-old Filipino who worked at a Sharp Corp. factory in Taki, Mie Prefecture in central Japan until being laid off late last year. Garcia had worked at the ...