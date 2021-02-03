Japan automaker Suzuki to resume production in Myanmar from Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. said Wednesday it will resume production in Myanmar from Thursday after confirming the safety of its employees in the wake of a military coup earlier in the week. The automaker has halted output since Monday afternoon after the coup occurred and Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained that day. It has a total of 400 workers at its two plants in Yangon. Suzuki said its employees can now commute to the factories and work as usual, and that it will continue to closely monitor the situation. The automaker manufactured about 13,300 four-wheel vehicles an...