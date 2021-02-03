Virus-hit aquarium seeks help via crowdfunding to feed its jellyfish

Newsfrom Japan

An aquarium in Yamagata Prefecture, northern Japan, has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to feed its world-leading collection of jellyfish as it struggles to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kamo Aquarium in Tsuruoka usually draws around 500,000 visitors a year, but due to the pandemic, visitor numbers in the current fiscal year ending March 31 stands at just 210,000 as of the end of January. The sharp decline has left the aquarium tight on funds to purchase brine shrimp, a type of plankton that serves as the food source for its collection of some 60 species of jellyfis...