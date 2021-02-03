Toyota eyes record 9.2 million unit global output in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to increase its global output to a record high of around 9.2 million vehicles in 2021 as sales have been recovering from the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The target is higher than the current record of 9.05 million units in 2019 before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, marking a roughly 20 percent increase from 2020.

Just like other automakers, Toyota was hit by the pandemic. But the impact was less severe than its rivals, helping Toyota group reclaim the crown as the world’s top-selling carmaker in 20...