Tokyo stocks open mixed after Nikkei's sharp recent gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Thursday as buying on an overnight advance on the Dow Jones index was offset by profit-taking after the Nikkei rose more than 3 percent in a three-day winning streak through the previous session. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 60.12 points, or 0.21 percent, from Wednesday to 28,586.38. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.87 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,874.96. Decliners were led by chemical and machinery issues, while securities house and marine transportation issues led...