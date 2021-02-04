Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on earnings, caution over recent gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Thursday morning as solid earnings reports from major Japanese companies were offset by caution over the recent sharp gains in the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 130.50 points, or 0.46 percent, from Wednesday to 28,516.00. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.23 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,872.32. Decliners were led by chemical and service issues, while securities house and marine transportation led gainers.