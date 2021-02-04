Tokyo stocks decline as players lock in gains, worry over Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as players locked in gains following a three-day winning streak through the previous day and concerns grew about whether the Tokyo Olympics can actually take place this summer. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 304.55 points, or 1.06 percent, from Wednesday at 28,341.95. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.97 points, or 0.32 percent, lower at 1,865.12. Decliners were led by service, chemical and machinery issues.