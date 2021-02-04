With Beijing Games year away, fears remain over pandemic, boycotts

Newsfrom Japan

With the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled to open a year from Thursday, concerns are growing over another wave of novel coronavirus infections in China, along with the threat of a games boycott by some countries over human rights issues. Beijing is set to become the first city to have hosted both the summer and winter games, but the recent rise in coronavirus infection cases has fueled fears the 2022 Olympics may be postponed or canceled. With the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games already postponed by a year and subject to continued speculation about cancellation amid the pandemic, Beijing has ref...