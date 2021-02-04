Mazda expects chip shortage to cut Feb. global output by 7,000 units

Newsfrom Japan

Mazda Motor Corp. said Thursday its global production will be cut by 7,000 vehicles in February from its initial plan, as it will not be able to procure enough chips for key safety and environmental technology amid a global shortage. The automaker will review its production plan for the fiscal year through March 2021 to factor in the impact of the chip supply crunch, Mazda chief executive Akira Marumoto said at a press conference on its latest earnings report. The February output shortfall is equivalent to 0.7 percent of its worldwide shipment plan for the current fiscal year. A Mazda spokesma...