Biden vows to seek "position of strength" with allies amid China rise

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to establish a "position of strength" through the revitalization of alliances to compete more effectively with countries such as China and Russia. "We will compete from a position of strength, by building back better at home, working with our allies and partners, renewing our role in international institutions, and reclaiming our credibility and moral authority," Biden said in his first major foreign policy speech since his inauguration on Jan. 20. Biden also said he will seek to restore the position of the United States as the standard-bearer of demo...