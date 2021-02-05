Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall Street gains, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as sentiment was boosted by overnight gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar after fewer-than-expected unemployment claims last week showed the U.S. labor market is improving. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 315.74 points, or 1.11 percent, from Thursday to 28,657.69. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 16.13 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,881.25. Gainers were led by transportation equipment, air transportation and precision instrument issues. Th...