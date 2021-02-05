Soccer: Honda to join Portugal's Portimonense after leaving Brazil club

Newsfrom Japan

Keisuke Honda will join Portuguese first-division side Portimonense until the end of the season after parting ways with Brazilian club Botafogo, the former Japan midfielder said Thursday. The 34-year-old Honda, who also had spells with AC Milan, CSKA Moscow, Dutch sides Vitesse Arnhem and VVV-Venlo, Mexico's Pachuca and Melbourne Victory, revealed his next destination on his audio streaming platform. "I wanted to come back to Europe. I saw it as a good move and accepted the offer," said Honda, who will be playing in his seventh country outside of Japan. Honda, the only Japanese to score at thr...