Japan 2020 farm exports hit record high for 8th yr despite pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's agriculture, fishery and forestry exports in 2020 hit a record high for the eighth consecutive year, with household items such as eggs and rice seeing a boost in sales during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the farm ministry said Friday. Preliminary data by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed exports rose 1.1 percent from the previous year to 922.3 billion yen ($8.74 billion), with household products driving sales amid a global drop in demand for eating out. Although the government is aiming to have its farm exports reach 2 trillion yen by 2025 and 5 trillion yen...