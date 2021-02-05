Tokyo stocks advance in morning on U.S. economic recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Friday morning as improving U.S. weekly jobless claims data and progress toward the next round of a stimulus package fueled optimism about an economic recovery in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 389.02 points, or 1.37 percent, from Thursday to 28,730.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 21.69 points, or 1.16 percent, at 1,886.81. Gainers were led by air transportation, mining and transportation equipment issues.