Kirin to end beer partnership with Myanmar company after coup

Kirin Holdings Co. said Friday it will end its beer partnership with Myanmar's Myanma Economic Holdings Public Co. that is linked to the country's military following a coup in the Southeast Asian nation. Kirin said the Japanese brewer was "deeply concerned" by the Myanmar military's actions that were "against our standards and human rights policy." "Given the current circumstances, we have no option but to terminate our current joint-venture partnership with Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited, which provides the service of welfare fund management for the military," Kirin said in a...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News