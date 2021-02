Main events scheduled for Feb. 8-14

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Feb. 8-14: Feb. 8 (Mon) -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for December, whole of 2020. -- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly "economy watchers" survey for January. -- Softbank Group to release April-December earnings report. Feb. 9 (Tues) -- 20th anniversary of collision between Japanese fisheries school training boat Ehime Maru and U.S. Navy submarine off Hawaii. -- Nissan Motor to release April-December earnings report. Feb. 10 (Wed) -- Toyota Motor to release April-December earnings report. Feb. 11 (Thurs) ...