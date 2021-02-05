Hitachi ABB to supply storage system for Singapore's VPP project

Newsfrom Japan

Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd. will provide a battery energy storage system for Singapore's first virtual power plant project aimed at optimizing renewable energy sources to help lower carbon emissions. The subsidiary of Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd. said Thursday it has been named the solution provider for the VPP project by government-affiliated conglomerate Sembcorp Industries and the Energy Research Institute of Nanyang Technological University. A VPP operates as if it is a single power station, enabling electricity generated by scattered solar and other renewable energy sources to...