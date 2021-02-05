Tokyo stocks gain on U.S. economic recovery hopes, upbeat earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Friday on growing optimism over a U.S. economic recovery and robust earnings results from Japanese companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed up 437.24 points, or 1.54 percent, from Thursday at 28,779.19. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 25.83 points, or 1.38 percent, higher at 1,890.95. Gainers were led by air transportation, farm and fishery, and land transportation issues.