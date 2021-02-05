Baseball: Free agent reliever Sawamura in U.S. for talks

Newsfrom Japan

Right-handed Japanese reliever Hirokazu Sawamura has gone to the United States to confer with his agent as talks with major league clubs progress, a source with knowledge of the matter said Friday. The 32-year-old's agent, John Boggs, said in December he had fielded inquiries from around six teams. The Lotte Marines of Japan's Pacific League, where Sawamura finished the 2020 season after a trade from the Central League's Yomiuri Giants, are hoping to sign the pitcher for 2021. On Wednesday, Marines team president and acting owner Katsumi Kawai said, "We have made a uniform for you and are wait...