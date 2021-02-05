Japan key economic index posts sharpest fall in 7 months in December

Newsfrom Japan

A key index reflecting the current state of the Japanese economy posted the largest fall in seven months in December, as recovery in production and shipments from a coronavirus-induced drop slowed, government data showed Friday. The coincident index of economic conditions in the reporting month dropped 1.2 points from the previous month to 87.8 against the 2015 base of 100 for the second consecutive month of decline, according to the Cabinet Office's preliminary data. The December result followed a 0.4 point decrease in the previous month and was the biggest since May when the index dropped 7....