China voices eagerness to improve ties with U.S. after Biden's speech

China on Friday expressed eagerness to improve its cooling relations with the United States, a day after new President Joe Biden in his speech signaled his readiness to explore areas of cooperation with the Asian power. "The fields in which China and the United States must cooperate are expanding rather than narrowing" in the face of "global challenges such as the novel coronavirus pandemic and climate change," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters. China is "committed to developing a relationship with the United States featuring non-confrontation, non-conflict, mutual respect ...