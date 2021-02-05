S. Korea's trade minister withdraws from race for next WTO head

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea's minister for trade, Yoo Myung Hee, said Friday that she has decided to withdraw herself from a race to choose the next director general of the World Trade Organization. The career bureaucrat had been chosen as the last two candidates along with former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria. But in October, the Nigerian woman was recommended for the top job at an informal meeting of member countries on the understanding that she has secured support from a large number of countries. As the WTO has long valued consensus-building in the selection process, attention had focus...