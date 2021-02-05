Video-sharing app Kuaishou makes strong debut in Hong Kong IPO

Newsfrom Japan

China's video-sharing app company Kuaishou Technology ended 160 percent higher than its initial public offering price of HK$115 (US$14.8) per share in its trading debut on Friday in the Hong Kong stock market. The Beijing-based company started trading at HK$338 per share and soared to an all-day high of HK$345 before closing at HK$300, with a turnover of HK$36.5 billion and market capitalization valued at HK$1.23 trillion, according to the stock exchange data. The company sold about 365 million shares at IPO, raising about US$5.4 billion from the debut, according to a company statement. The st...