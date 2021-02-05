U.S. economy adds 49,000 jobs in Jan., jobless rate falls to 6.3%

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy added a slight 49,000 nonfarm jobs in January, while the unemployment rate fell 0.4 percentage point from December to 6.3 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. Growth in nonfarm payrolls fell short of the market consensus of an increase of 50,000. The department revised downward the nonfarm payrolls employment reported for December from a loss of 140,000 to a loss of 227,000. The November figure was revised downward from a growth of 336,000 to 264,000. In January, private industry generated 6,000 jobs, while the government added 43,000 jobs, according to the department. A...