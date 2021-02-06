Japan ranks as 7th-biggest country for U.S. trade deficit in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan totaled $55.41 billion in 2020, the seventh-largest among countries with which the United States generated a trade deficit, government data showed Friday. The U.S. deficit with China shrank 10 percent from the previous year to $310.80 billion, but remained the largest by country. Mexico and Vietnam followed with deficits of $112.72 billion and $69.66 billion, respectively, according to the Commerce Department. With Japan, the U.S. deficit was down 19.9 percent from 2019, when the country was the third-biggest deficit generator for Washington. Globally, t...