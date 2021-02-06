ANA plans to cut workforce 20% over 5 yrs to survive COVID-19 crisis

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. plans to reduce its workforce in the aviation business by roughly 20 percent over the next five years through natural attrition to cut costs and cope with the COVID-19 crisis that has depressed travel demand, sources familiar with the matter said Friday. The parent of All Nippon Airways Co. expects the number of employees in the business to fall to 30,000 by March 2026 from 38,000 estimated at the end of March this year by reducing new hires and with retirement, the sources said. The plan is the latest effort by the major Japanese airline to meet a goal of slashing costs by 1...