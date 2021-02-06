JAL to cover COVID-19 expenses by travelers infected overseas

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. is offering a service to cover the expenses of its international passengers for their tests, treatment and quarantine if they have become infected with COVID-19 while overseas. Travelers with tickets until June 30 are eligible to receive the service for free, if they had tested positive outside their country of residence and within 31 days from the departure date of their first flight, JAL said, becoming the first airline in Japan to launch such a program. Teaming up with Allianz Group, a major German insurance company, the service, "JAL Covid-19 Cover," can compensate passe...