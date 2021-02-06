Ex-Nigerian finance minister to be next WTO head after U.S. support

Newsfrom Japan

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday joined Japan and other countries in offering its backing to a former Nigerian finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the next head of the World Trade Organization. The support, a shift from the policy of the previous U.S. administration, will pave the way for the Geneva-based trade body to officially select her as the WTO's next director general, a post that has been vacant since Roberto Azevedo stepped down on Aug. 31. She will be first woman to head the WTO. The Biden administration is "pleased to express its strong support for the ...