Tennis: Osaka pulls out of Australian Open warm-up event as precaution

Japan's Naomi Osaka withdrew from the semifinals of the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne on Saturday as a precaution with an unspecified injury ahead of the Australian Open next week. "Sorry to Tennis Australia and the fans to have to withdraw today. I have a niggling injury and in light of the AO on the horizon, I need to be cautious," Osaka said on the WTA Twitter account. "I look forward to competing next week." Osaka, seeded second, had not looked to have sustained any injuries in her three matches at the warm-up tournament. Her semifinal opponent and seventh seed Elise Mertens of Belgium adv...