Baseball: Former Mariners reliever Hirano to return to Orix

Reliever Yoshihisa Hirano, currently a free agent after leaving the Seattle Mariners, is set to return to the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball, sources close to the matter said Friday. The 36-year-old, who signed a one-year deal with the Mariners in January 2020, had a 0-1 record with four saves and a 5.84 ERA last season in 13 games after missing most of summer camp with a coronavirus infection. Hirano, who began his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018, is 9-9 with a 3.69 ERA in 131-2/3 innings pitched in the majors. The right-hander joined Orix in 2006 and was name...