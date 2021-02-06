Tennis: Osaka slams Tokyo Games chief's negative comments about women

Newsfrom Japan

Naomi Osaka hit out Saturday at controversial comments by Tokyo Olympic organizing committee chief Yoshiro Mori criticizing women but stopped short of joining calls for his resignation. At a press conference following her withdrawal from the Gippsland Trophy, a warm-up event ahead of the Australian Open, Osaka said the former prime minister of Japan made "a really ignorant statement" earlier in the week when he said women talk too much during meetings. The 83-year-old Mori later apologized, but he has refused to resign amid growing calls for him to step down. "I didn't think (his comments) wer...