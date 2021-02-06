N. Korea apparently starts removing snow at key missile facility

Newsfrom Japan

New satellite images showed that North Korea has started removing snow at a facility previously used to test intercontinental ballistic missile engines, a U.S. organization monitoring the nuclear-armed nation said Friday. The U.S.-based website 38 North, however, said, "There are no obvious indicators of a forthcoming launch or engine test" at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri, northwestern North Korea. As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged at the congress of the ruling Workers' Party in January to develop an ICBM "with the use of underwater or ground solid-fuel engine...