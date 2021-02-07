Half of Japan firms in Vietnam, India plan to boost operations: poll

Newsfrom Japan

Over half of Japanese businesses in Vietnam and India have plans to expand their in-country operations, a recent survey showed, a sign of a shift toward reducing reliance on China as a production base in what is known as a "China plus one" strategy. In the online survey conducted by Japanese staffing firm Pasona Group Inc. last December, 57 percent of Japanese companies in Vietnam and 55 percent in India said they will expand operations in the host countries, compared with the average of 39 percent among all 11 countries and regions polled. In contrast, Hong Kong stood lowest at only 13 percen...