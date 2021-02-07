Soccer: Minamino on target in Southampton debut

Newsfrom Japan

Takumi Minamino scored a dazzling goal in his debut for Southampton on Saturday, finding the net in the first half of a 3-2 loss to Newcastle United in the English Premier League. Newcastle held on for the win despite playing the last 18 minutes with nine men at a rain-soaked St. James' Park, handing Southampton a fifth straight league defeat. Minamino, who arrived on loan from Liverpool earlier in the week, struck in the 30th minute after his side had gone behind 2-0 on goals from Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron. After collecting a ball from left-back Ryan Bertrand, the Japan winger skipped pa...