Highlights of Japan-related events scheduled for Feb. 8-14

Newsfrom Japan

Highlights of Japan-related events for Feb. 8-14: Feb. 8 (Mon) -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for December, whole of 2020. -- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly "economy watchers" survey for January. With consumer spending plunging under the state of emergency declaration over 11 prefectures that started in January, the survey of business sentiment among workers with jobs sensitive to economic trends is expected to worsen for the third straight month. -- SoftBank Group to release April-December earnings report. The telecommunication and inve...