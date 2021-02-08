Nikkei hits 30-year high in morning on U.S. stimulus hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks climbed Monday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei hitting a 30-year intraday high above the 29,000 mark as hopes grew that the U.S. government would implement a fresh economic stimulus package early to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 598.99 points, or 2.08 percent, from Friday to 29,378.18. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 32.54 points, or 1.72 percent, at 1,923.49. Gainers were led by iron and steel, mining and marine transportation issues.