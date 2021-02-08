Tennis: Osaka moves easily into second round of Australian Open

Newsfrom Japan

Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka started her 2021 Australian Open campaign in impressive style with an easy 6-1, 6-2 straight-sets victory over Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in their women's singles match on Monday. Despite being drawn against a tricky first-round opponent, Osaka, who won the Grand Slam in Melbourne in 2019, raced through the opening set in 33 minutes and finished with 18 winners to 11 unforced errors and won 81 percent of her first-serve points. The Japanese third seed entered the Australian Open with a shoulder injury concern that forced her out of the semifina...