MUFG Bank inks MOU with India's ICICI Bank to aid Japanese firms

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese commercial bank MUFG Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with ICICI Bank to cooperate with the leading Indian bank in supporting Japanese companies operating in the South Asian country. Under the MOU concluded Friday, MUFG will introduce Japanese firms to ICICI in line with their needs so that they can use the Indian bank's financial services, including the opening of personal accounts and the use of automatic teller machines. The Japanese bank will also offer corporate customers information on local industries, hold business-matching events for companies of the two co...