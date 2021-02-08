Japan's Renesas in talks to buy Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor

Newsfrom Japan

Renesas Electronics Corp. said Monday it is in talks with Dialog Semiconductor Plc of Britain to acquire the Apple Inc. supplier, as part of efforts to expand its chip business. The deal could be valued at 4.9 billion euros ($5.9 billion). Renesas said negotiations are under way on its offer of 67.50 euros per Dialog share. But the Japanese company also said in a statement that nothing has been decided yet. Dialog, whose products include semiconductors for cars and smartphones, said separately that an announcement would be made "as and when appropriate." The talks come as chipmakers are racing...