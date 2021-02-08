Japan's Jan. economy watcher sentiment down for 3rd month in row

Newsfrom Japan

Business sentiment among workers in Japan with jobs sensitive to economic trends fell for the third straight month in January, under the latest state of emergency declaration over the resurging coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Monday. The diffusion index of confidence in current conditions compared with three months earlier among "economy watchers" such as taxi drivers and restaurant staff dropped 3.1 points from December to 31.2, according to the Cabinet Office. But the pace of decline was slower than the decrease of 9.5 points logged in the previous month and the 9.2 points marke...