Japan to draw up guidelines on how to transport COVID-19 vaccines

The Japanese government will draw up guidelines on how to safely transport COVID-19 vaccines, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Monday, as it steps up preparations to distribute shots to the country's population of 126 million. Vaccines developed by various pharmaceutical firms have different characteristics and logistical challenges. The one developed by Pfizer Inc., for example, is believed to be highly effective but must be stored at about minus 75 C. "We aim to quickly communicate information to local governments, including how to transport and handle (the vaccines)," Tamura said in a s...