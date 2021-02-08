71 Japanese-style art prints sold by department store suspected fake

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese department store operator said Monday its internal probe found a total of 71 art prints it sold for over 10 years through 2020 are suspected to be counterfeit, after receiving a report from an art industry group of forgeries in circulation. Sogo & Seibu Co. said the forged art pieces are believed to be based on 10 works by the late master painters of Nihonga, or traditional Japanese-style arts -- Ikuo Hirayama, Kaii Higashiyama and Tamako Kataoka -- and were sold from 2009 with sales amounting to around 55 million yen ($520,000). Since receiving the report on Dec. 1, the retailer ha...