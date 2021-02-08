China orders U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla to improve operations

Newsfrom Japan

China said Monday that it has ordered U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. to improve its operations after customers reported about abnormal acceleration and battery fires of its products. The Chinese government said it has urged the manufacturer to abide by the country's laws and regulations, strengthen internal management and take measures to protect public safety. The Global Times, a tabloid affiliated with the ruling Chinese Communist Party, lambasted Tesla on Saturday, saying it "recently filed a fresh recall of up to 36,126 imported" vehicles. The recall "reflects the brand's ignorance...