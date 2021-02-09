Baseball: Ohtani agrees 2-year, $8.5 million contract with Angels

Two-way player Shohei Ohtani avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, the team said Monday. The 26-year-old Japanese will receive $3 million this season and $5.5 million in 2022. He will be arbitration-eligible again in 2023 before he can enter free agency. Ohtani made 270 million yen (about $2.6 million) with the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan in 2017. He was posted by the Fighters to the Angels and signed at a bargain rate in the 2017 offseason. He threw just 1-2/3 innings in 2020 due to a forearm strain.
Kyodo News

