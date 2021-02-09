Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall Street's record highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday after major U.S. stock indexes ended at record highs the previous day, with sentiment also supported by advances in Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group on its strong April-December earnings. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 68.73 points, or 0.23 percent, from Monday to 29,457.23. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.30 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,926.25. Gainers were led by securities brokerage, information and communication, and oil and coal product issues. At 9 a....