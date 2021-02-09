Japan to spend 1.14 tril. yen from reserve funds for virus subsidies

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet decided Tuesday to disburse 1.14 trillion yen ($11 billion) from reserve funds for fiscal 2020, mainly to increase subsidies for coronavirus pandemic-hit sectors following a one-month extension of the latest emergency declaration. The funding includes 880.2 billion yen to be given to local municipalities so that they can offer financial aid for restaurants and bars that comply with requests to close early, with state subsidies of up to 60,000 yen per day available. Food service operators have been asked to stop serving alcohol by 7 p.m. and close by 8 p....