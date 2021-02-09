Tokyo stocks gain in morning on earnings boost

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks gained Tuesday morning as strong domestic corporate earnings lifted investor confidence in an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 109.01 points, or 0.37 percent, from Monday to 29,497.51. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.79 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,924.74. Gainers were led by mining, air transportation and securities brokerage issues.