Aso wants G-7 to focus on digital currency at finance talks Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said Tuesday he wants finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrialized economies to have in-depth discussions over digital currency at an online meeting slated for Friday. "I think it's important for us to thrash out (policy measures regarding) digital currency issued by central banks," Aso told a press conference ahead of talks by the G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors. The G-7 nations have been cautious about China's lead in issuing a digital currency, as it could threaten the long-standing international position of their conventional cur...